TFB Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -230.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

