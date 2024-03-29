TFB Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,862,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

