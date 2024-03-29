TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,008,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.23. 956,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,931. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

