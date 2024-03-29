TFB Advisors LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 1,238,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

