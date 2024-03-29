TFB Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,325.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,275.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,065.08. The stock has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

