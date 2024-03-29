TFB Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.60. 3,897,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.64. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

