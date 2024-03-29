TFB Advisors LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $198.61 and a one year high of $261.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

