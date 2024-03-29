The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 622.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 140,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 132,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. 6,865,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

