The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.94.

OVV stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ovintiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

