The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $514,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

