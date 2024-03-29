The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 4.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.54. The company has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

