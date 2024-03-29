The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

