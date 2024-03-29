The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $17.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
NYSE:MTW opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
