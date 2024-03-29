The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Shares Down 14%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

