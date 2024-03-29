Thomas A. Amato Sells 780 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $182.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $7,651,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 144.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

