Threshold Trading Up 36.5% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $485.46 million and $88.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007273 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.95 or 1.00147089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00141876 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0497056 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $127,333,037.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

