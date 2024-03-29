Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,433,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,814,480.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

TTSH opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tile Shop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

