Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMY remained flat at $8.98 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

