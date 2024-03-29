Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,600 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,738.0 days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

TNGCF remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Tongcheng Travel has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Get Tongcheng Travel alerts:

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.