Torrid’s (CURV) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURV. B. Riley assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

CURV opened at $4.88 on Monday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $508.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Torrid by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

