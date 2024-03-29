Touchstone Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 3.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $131.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

