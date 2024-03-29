Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.
Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Tourmaline Bio
In other news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
