Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,600.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
Shares of Toyota Tsusho stock remained flat at $60.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Toyota Tsusho has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $60.18.
About Toyota Tsusho
