Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,600.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Tsusho stock remained flat at $60.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Toyota Tsusho has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $60.18.

Get Toyota Tsusho alerts:

About Toyota Tsusho

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.