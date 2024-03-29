TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Cut by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,231.60. 164,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $714.98 and a one year high of $1,238.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,004.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

