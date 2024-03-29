Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $524.34. 252,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

