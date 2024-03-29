Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $297,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.