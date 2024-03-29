Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $662,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.76. 1,833,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

