Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $85.06. 5,351,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,091. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

