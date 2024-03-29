Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 3,661.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Stock Up 0.8 %
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,557. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $68.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.
About ProShares Ultra MidCap400
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
