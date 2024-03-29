Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,663,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

