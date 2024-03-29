Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PCAR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.89. 2,280,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,114. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
