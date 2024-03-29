Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 99,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,468. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.