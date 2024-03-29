Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,363 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

ENPH traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,806. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

