Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,195,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.