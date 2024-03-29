Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

MPC stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $201.50. 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,661. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $203.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

