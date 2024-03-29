Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

NOW traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $762.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.16. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

