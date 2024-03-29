Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 3.0 %

Trinity Biotech stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.22. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

