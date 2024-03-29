Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 321,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,690,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
