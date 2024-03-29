Trinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

