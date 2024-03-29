Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $19,060,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $12,572,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 314,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

