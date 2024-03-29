TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Update

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TX Rail Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TXHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 100,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. TX Rail Products has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

TX Rail Products Company Profile

Featured Articles

TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

