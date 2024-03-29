TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Update

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TX Rail Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TXHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 100,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. TX Rail Products has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
TX Rail Products Company Profile
