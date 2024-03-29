U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 18,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Free Report) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.