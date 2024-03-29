uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Up 460.0% in March

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 79,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 4.51.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

