UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $84.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,667 shares of company stock worth $1,187,393. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,376,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

