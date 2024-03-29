Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 16,505 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 4.35% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EEA stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.