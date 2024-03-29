Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 32,090 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLI. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.