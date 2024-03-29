Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 3,490 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

