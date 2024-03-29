Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

