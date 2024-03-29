Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $87.45 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.