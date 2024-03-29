Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund accounts for about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

